Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,013. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

