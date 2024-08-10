Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 505398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vital Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

