Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 8.6%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.72. 119,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 630,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $387,824.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,321 shares of company stock worth $7,850,743 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 82,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

