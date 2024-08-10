Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

VNO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 4,268,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.