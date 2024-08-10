Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Issues Earnings Results

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

