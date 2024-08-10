Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $376.38 million, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

