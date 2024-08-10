Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

