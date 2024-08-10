Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.34. 887,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,821. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.