Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Shares of VMC traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $282,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

