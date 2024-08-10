Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.64. 264,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.59.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 94.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.