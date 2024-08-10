Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %
WD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.64. 264,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,154. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
