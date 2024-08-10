Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $67.84. Approximately 2,382,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,290,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $546.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

