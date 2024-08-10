Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney updated its FY24 guidance to $4.89 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.890-4.890 EPS.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

