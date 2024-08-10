Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,653. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $2,487,377.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

