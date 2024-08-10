Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

