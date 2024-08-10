Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

