Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Robert Nielsen III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Nielsen III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.30. 846,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,729. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

