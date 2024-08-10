Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Philip Rivard Sells 2,300 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$247.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$240.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$230.09. The stock has a market cap of C$63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$174.74 and a twelve month high of C$251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$196.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

