Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 247,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.