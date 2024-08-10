Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 247,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.