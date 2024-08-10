Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Waystar updated its FY24 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Waystar Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WAY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,637. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

