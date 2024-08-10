Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 39083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $28,357,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $430,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

