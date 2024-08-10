WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 38.2 %

WBTN opened at $12.75 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

