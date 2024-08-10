WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 54,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 87,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,431,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

