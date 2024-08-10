Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTHX remained flat at $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

