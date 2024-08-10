Wedbush Comments on AppLovin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,709,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,073,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.