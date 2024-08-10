Wedbush Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

BEAM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,537. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.