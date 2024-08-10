Wedbush Weighs in on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will earn $11.52 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.51. 1,031,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

