Wedbush Weighs in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

