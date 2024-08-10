Wedbush Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

GLPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. 802,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,695. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.