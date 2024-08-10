Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,131,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.