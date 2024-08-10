Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $172,000 in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 132,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

