Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $405,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $147.61. 425,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

