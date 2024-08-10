Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

