Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %

VOD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

