Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,408,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.62. 587,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.