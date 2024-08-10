Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,140 shares of company stock worth $13,438,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,571. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

