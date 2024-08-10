Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

