Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

MELI traded up $14.22 on Friday, hitting $1,883.62. The company had a trading volume of 232,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,660.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,625.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,909.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.