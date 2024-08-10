Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.76. 340,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,557. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $413.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

