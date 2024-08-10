Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

