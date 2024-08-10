Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.98. 558,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

