Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. 3,740,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,916. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

