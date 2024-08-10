Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

