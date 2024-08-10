Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,259. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

