Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $519,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.
Solventum Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Solventum stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. 2,411,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
