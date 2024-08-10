Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $755.65. 206,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.76. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.