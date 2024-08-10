Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,684. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

