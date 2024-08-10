Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WDI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

