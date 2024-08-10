Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

